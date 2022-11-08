Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] Revenue clocked in at $45.51 billion, up 72.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.825 during the day while it closed the day at $21.18. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Cenovus announces renewal of share buyback program.

Cenovus’s renewal of its share buyback program is consistent with the company’s capital allocation framework, which supports enhancing value for investors by returning cash to shareholders, generating strong returns on capital investment and deleveraging its balance sheet. Cenovus believes there are times when the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and future prospects. Depending on the trading price of its common shares and other relevant factors, the company believes purchasing common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and is in the best interest of Cenovus and its shareholders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVE stock has inclined by 24.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.20% and gained 72.48% year-on date.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $40.22 billion, with 1.97 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 8371863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.43 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.22, while it was recorded at 20.82 for the last single week of trading, and 18.02 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,319 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 122,515,077, which is approximately 330.153% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 109,455,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.32 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -9.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 197,470,165 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 200,027,490 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 656,294,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,053,792,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,814,026 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 39,547,269 shares during the same period.