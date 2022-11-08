Castellum Inc. [CTM] is -66.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Castellum Inc. [AMEX: CTM] gained 11.01% on the last trading session, reaching $1.11 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Castellum, Inc. Announces Signing of LOI to Acquire $10 Million Government Contractor.

Castellum, Inc. Announces Signing of LOI to Acquire $10 Million Government Contractor.

Castellum Inc. represents 41.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.33 million with the latest information. CTM stock price has been found in the range of $1.02 to $1.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 128.64K shares, CTM reached a trading volume of 7594564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Castellum Inc. [CTM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castellum Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44.

Trading performance analysis for CTM stock

Castellum Inc. [CTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.62. With this latest performance, CTM shares dropped by -75.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.55. The present Moving Average recorded at 0.9880 for the last single week of trading.

Castellum Inc. [CTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castellum Inc. [CTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.82 and a Gross Margin at +44.18. Castellum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.54.