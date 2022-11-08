CarGurus Inc. [CARG] is -57.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] gained 0.14% or 0.02 points to close at $14.21 with a heavy trading volume of 8069045 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that CarGurus October 2022 Intelligence Report Sees Used Cars Price Decline and New Inventory Levels Improve.

Last month continues the trend from September.

It opened the trading session at $14.57, the shares rose to $14.57 and dropped to $13.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CARG points out that the company has recorded -52.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, CARG reached to a volume of 8069045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CarGurus Inc. [CARG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CarGurus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on CARG stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CARG shares from 42 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for CARG stock

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, CARG shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.48, while it was recorded at 14.43 for the last single week of trading, and 26.65 for the last 200 days.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarGurus Inc. [CARG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.73 and a Gross Margin at +67.65. CarGurus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02.

CarGurus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc. go to 13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

There are presently around $1,471 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 15,135,868, which is approximately 7.128% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,308,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.27 million in CARG stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $131.92 million in CARG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarGurus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG] by around 9,235,807 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 9,848,825 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 84,399,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,483,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,175,069 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,589,381 shares during the same period.