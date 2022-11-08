Cano Health Inc. [CANO] moved up 9.04: Why It’s Important

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.75 during the day while it closed the day at $3.74. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Cano Health to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to review the Company’s business and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. A press release with the results will be issued prior to the call.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (888) 660-6359 for U.S. participants, or (929) 203-0867 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 8371699. The call will also be webcast live in the “Events & Presentations” section of Cano Health’s investor relations website (investors.canohealth.com). A replay will be available in the same section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call and will be available for 30 days.

Cano Health Inc. stock has also gained 4.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CANO stock has declined by -31.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.61% and lost -58.02% year-on date.

The market cap for CANO stock reached $1.95 billion, with 210.05 million shares outstanding and 157.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 9530889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $8.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CANO stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CANO shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

CANO stock trade performance evaluation

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -61.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.42 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.29. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27.

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $624 million, or 73.40% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,162,099, which is approximately 3.826% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 16,160,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.44 million in CANO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.22 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 24.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 41,716,066 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 29,184,732 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 95,910,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,811,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,073,579 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 15,753,603 shares during the same period.