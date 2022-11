Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell -85.40% so far this year. What now?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Camber Energy’s Subsidiary Announces Notice of Allowance for Patent.

NOA Relates to Waste Treatment Technology Using Ozone.

Camber Energy, Inc.’s, (NYSE American: CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), announced today that Viking’s majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Ozone Technology, LLC (“Viking Ozone”) received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for patent application No. 17

A sum of 26390184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.36M shares. Camber Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.13 and dropped to a low of $0.12 until finishing in the latest session at $0.12.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 130.39.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.03. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -45.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.03 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2225, while it was recorded at 0.1327 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5174 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.20% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,895,186, which is approximately 55.633% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,550,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.36 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 34.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 11,923,955 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,991,327 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,702,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,617,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 722,981 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 836,138 shares during the same period.