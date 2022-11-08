Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Is Currently 7.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] gained 7.31% or 0.76 points to close at $11.16 with a heavy trading volume of 6738093 shares. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE:OWL) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Since our entry to the public markets in May of 2021, Blue Owl has consistently demonstrated robust and resilient growth through a variety of market environments, demonstrating the stability of our business model. FRE management fees have grown 93% during that period, supported by healthy and diversified fundraising trends and our permanent capital base,” said Doug Ostrover, CEO of Blue Owl. “We continue to feel very well positioned for the current market environment, with strategies that offer investors income generation, principal preservation, and inflation mitigation, and we believe our steady growth through periods of market dislocation sets Blue Owl apart.”.

It opened the trading session at $10.58, the shares rose to $11.24 and dropped to $10.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OWL points out that the company has recorded -2.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 6738093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $14.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 43.09.

Trading performance analysis for OWL stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.38. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 21.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 10.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.48 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 34.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

There are presently around $4,557 million, or 91.00% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 50,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,953,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.48 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $546.1 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 76,288,738 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 15,042,621 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 317,042,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,373,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,868,568 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,541,161 shares during the same period.