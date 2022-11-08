Berenberg lifts Arrival [ARVL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] slipped around -0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.59 at the close of the session, down -9.53%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Arrival Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

The Notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Shares, and the Shares continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ARVL”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 12688144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.59. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -18.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.88 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8508, while it was recorded at 0.6889 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0451 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $48 million, or 13.00% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 30,399,422, which is approximately -20.288% of the company’s market cap and around 66.39% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 15,712,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.29 million in ARVL stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.26 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 486.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 19,035,075 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 39,266,350 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 22,360,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,661,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,382,460 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,962,317 shares during the same period.