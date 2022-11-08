Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Stock trading around $30.62 per share: What’s Next?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] price surged by 5.19 percent to reach at $1.51. The company report on November 4, 2022 that ADNOC, Baker Hughes Sign Agreement To Explore New Technology for a Clean Energy Future.

Strategic collaboration agreement allows the companies to explore opportunities for research & development around technologies that can support the UAE’s energy sector.

A sum of 8418486 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.44M shares. Baker Hughes Company shares reached a high of $30.73 and dropped to a low of $29.32 until finishing in the latest session at $30.62.

The one-year BKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.48. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $32.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38.30, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 28 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 348.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.70. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 33.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.59 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.57, while it was recorded at 28.82 for the last single week of trading, and 29.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baker Hughes Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 49.30%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,528 million, or 94.75% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 120,131,578, which is approximately 3.124% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,909,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.35 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 15.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 140,686,900 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 53,408,463 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 802,908,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,003,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,522,786 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 10,589,801 shares during the same period.