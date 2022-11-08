Argus lifts MGM Resorts International [MGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] traded at a high on 11/07/22, posting a 1.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.19. The company report on November 7, 2022 that MGM Resorts International Recognized as a Leader in Creating an Inclusive Workplace.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) has been named a Leading Inclusion Index Company in the Seramount Inclusion Index. Seramount is the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for cultural change. This recognition highlights MGM Resorts’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) throughout the Company.

MGM Resorts is among 36 organizations recognized as a Leading Inclusion Index Company. Organizations submit data to be measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6167004 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MGM Resorts International stands at 4.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $13.30 billion, with 417.39 million shares outstanding and 315.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 6167004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $49.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGM stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 36 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.89, while it was recorded at 34.10 for the last single week of trading, and 36.09 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $9,399 million, or 72.60% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,404,663, which is approximately -8.122% of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,198,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $827.35 million in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $698.32 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 19.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 26,373,565 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 37,880,515 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 210,638,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,892,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,555,414 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 12,401,549 shares during the same period.