Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Revenue clocked in at $33.90 million, down -56.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] traded at a high on 11/07/22, posting a 22.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.39. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Affimed Provides Data Update from Two Phase 1/2a Trials with its Innate Cell Engager AFM24 in Solid Tumor Patients at the 37th SITC Annual Meeting.

Comprehensive correlative science findings from patients treated with AFM24 monotherapy indicate an activation of NK cells and their migration to the tumor.

Initial signs of clinical activity and a well-managed safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities were shown in preliminary data from the combination study investigating AFM24 administered in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5607441 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affimed N.V. stands at 12.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.97%.

The market cap for AFMD stock reached $340.98 million, with 147.33 million shares outstanding and 137.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 5607441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85.

How has AFMD stock performed recently?

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.80. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0500, while it was recorded at 1.9400 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2000 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

There are presently around $208 million, or 68.50% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,944,072, which is approximately 18.141% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P., holding 7,722,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.46 million in AFMD stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $18.32 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 24.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 26,988,880 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 8,162,300 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 51,932,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,083,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,073,118 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,150 shares during the same period.