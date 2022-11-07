why Gerdau S.A. [GGB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.75

Gerdau S.A. [NYSE: GGB] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.4566 during the day while it closed the day at $5.33. The company report on August 3, 2022 that GERDAU S.A. – CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION.

Gerdau S.A. stock has also gained 10.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GGB stock has inclined by 9.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.97% and gained 10.70% year-on date.

The market cap for GGB stock reached $8.43 billion, with 1.70 billion shares outstanding and 622.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.63M shares, GGB reached a trading volume of 12850028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gerdau S.A. [GGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Gerdau S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GGB stock trade performance evaluation

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.58. With this latest performance, GGB shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Gerdau S.A. [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gerdau S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gerdau S.A. [GGB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. go to 5.33%.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,275 million, or 22.40% of GGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 88,189,122, which is approximately -9.35% of the company’s market cap and around 32.70% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 21,908,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.77 million in GGB stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $88.9 million in GGB stock with ownership of nearly 654.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gerdau S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Gerdau S.A. [NYSE:GGB] by around 44,777,946 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 41,168,852 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 153,212,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,159,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,119,368 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 6,125,741 shares during the same period.