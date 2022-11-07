why ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.09

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.72 during the day while it closed the day at $0.69. The company report on November 4, 2022 that WISH Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of inducement awards under Wish’s 2022 New Employee Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) to 42 new employees, effective November 2, 2022.

As an inducement for the new employees to enter into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Wish’s compensation committee approved the grant of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) for 8,767,022 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs will vest over time based on each recipient’s continued service, with 25% of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date after the recipient completes 12 months of continuous service following the vesting commencement date, with an additional 6.25% of the RSUs vesting on each subsequent Company Vesting Date thereafter, subject to the recipient’s continuous service on each such Company Vesting Date. A “Company Vesting Date” means February 15th, May 15th, August 15th, or November 15th.

ContextLogic Inc. stock has also loss -4.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WISH stock has declined by -62.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.32% and lost -77.91% year-on date.

The market cap for WISH stock reached $472.42 million, with 667.00 million shares outstanding and 505.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.13M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 18820375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $3.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Underperform rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

WISH stock trade performance evaluation

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9191, while it was recorded at 0.7259 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6501 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.57 and a Gross Margin at +52.64. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.62.

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 0.90%.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $169 million, or 54.00% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,820,589, which is approximately 17.297% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,770,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.95 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $21.18 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly -8.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 86,206,724 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 29,699,773 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 129,858,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,765,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,098,365 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,213,850 shares during the same period.