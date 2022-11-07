Wedbush lifts New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.89 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. RELEASES INAUGURAL TCFD REPORT.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company” or “NYCB”) announced it has released its inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report.

In its TCFD Report, NYCB seeks to raise awareness of how it considers climate-related risks and opportunities across its operations. The report summarizes the progress we have made, and future enhancements, towards our goal of appropriately incorporating climate risk identification and management into our overall business strategy.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 20213274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 134.54.

How has NYCB stock performed recently?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.10, while it was recorded at 9.09 for the last single week of trading, and 9.99 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $2,633 million, or 64.00% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,519,381, which is approximately 3.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,858,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.9 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $210.07 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 18.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

223 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 28,078,760 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 25,461,998 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 242,651,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,192,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,923,670 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,722,919 shares during the same period.