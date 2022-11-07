Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] closed the trading session at $8.26 on 11/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.005, while the highest price level was $8.52. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Budget.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its formal 2023 budget, a quarterly dividend and a special dividend, while also updating its five-year outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.19 percent and weekly performance of 8.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.08M shares, CPG reached to a volume of 11453396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $13.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CPG stock trade performance evaluation

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.75. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. go to -4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,653 million, or 42.65% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 21,302,217, which is approximately -30.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 18,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.68 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $142.8 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 39,538,572 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 47,079,796 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 113,524,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,142,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,207,766 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,960,981 shares during the same period.