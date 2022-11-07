Wall Street Analyst Initiated Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] surged by $7.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $221.59 during the day while it closed the day at $221.39. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Raytheon Technologies collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate key business priorities through cloud adoption.

Cloud-based approach optimizes business operations and delivers new forms of customer value.

Raytheon Technologies is deepening its collaboration with Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) to equip the aerospace and defense company’s employees with cloud-based tools, technologies, and platforms to enhance collaboration, optimize operations and unlock intelligent insights that drive greater value for customers.

Microsoft Corporation stock has also loss -6.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MSFT stock has declined by -21.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.42% and lost -34.17% year-on date.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $1678.99 billion, with 7.46 billion shares outstanding and 7.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.11M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 36743221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $302.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $354 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 8.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MSFT stock trade performance evaluation

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.43, while it was recorded at 223.21 for the last single week of trading, and 270.81 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 13.01%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,162,539 million, or 71.90% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 628,109,007, which is approximately 1.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 522,551,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.69 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $64.99 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -2.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,184 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 156,333,601 shares. Additionally, 2,047 investors decreased positions by around 124,619,529 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 4,970,137,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,251,090,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,008,661 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 5,341,547 shares during the same period.