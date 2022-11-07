Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. What else is Wall St. saying

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] gained 2.11% or 1.88 points to close at $90.79 with a heavy trading volume of 54645289 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Using Virtual Reality To Connect With the Ocean.

Meta

Marine biologist Dr. Erika W. uses Meta Quest to lead VR dives with people around the world. This is a key educational component of her nonprofit, The Hydrous, which is focused on creating open access to marine environments. When people can explore, understand, and engage virtually, they connect with the ocean and are motivated to protect one of Earth’s most valuable natural resources.

It opened the trading session at $90.35, the shares rose to $91.39 and dropped to $88.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for META points out that the company has recorded -55.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.60M shares, META reached to a volume of 54645289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $156.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $205 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 205 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 6.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.48. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -34.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.79 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.84, while it was recorded at 91.72 for the last single week of trading, and 183.05 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $152,963 million, or 76.50% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,403,765, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,566,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.76 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $10.51 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,375 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 91,345,482 shares. Additionally, 1,667 investors decreased positions by around 114,569,818 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 1,478,879,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,684,794,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,827,824 shares, while 308 institutional investors sold positions of 9,288,082 shares during the same period.