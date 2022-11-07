Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] closed the trading session at $13.02 on 11/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.495, while the highest price level was $13.18. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results and Announces $1.8 Billion Reduction in Net Pension/OPEB Liabilities.

Third-quarter revenue of $5.7 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.19 percent and weekly performance of -3.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.60M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 18798426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $17.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.18, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 20.18 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,220 million, or 63.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,000,707, which is approximately 34.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,369,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.71 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $291.54 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 5.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 53,056,457 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 56,579,064 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 214,511,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,146,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,991,187 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 24,753,046 shares during the same period.