Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -28.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -38.39%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Atlassian Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms.

Over 45,000 customers turn to Jira Service Management for a modern approach to ITSM.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms.1.

Over the last 12 months, TEAM stock dropped by -72.45%. The one-year Atlassian Corporation Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.65. The average equity rating for TEAM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.35 billion, with 254.48 million shares outstanding and 145.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, TEAM stock reached a trading volume of 15568218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $227.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $287 to $147. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $257, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on TEAM stock. On June 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TEAM shares from 279 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 16.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 93.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 40.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TEAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.39. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -48.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.78 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.94, while it was recorded at 172.95 for the last single week of trading, and 238.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlassian Corporation Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48.

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TEAM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,340 million, or 92.10% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,693,727, which is approximately 8.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 7,134,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $882.73 million in TEAM stocks shares; and SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $804.79 million in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 6.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 21,888,093 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 12,801,938 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 97,374,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,064,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,830,751 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 1,888,365 shares during the same period.