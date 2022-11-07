United States Steel Corporation [X] Stock trading around $20.62 per share: What’s Next?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] price surged by 8.76 percent to reach at $1.66. The company report on October 31, 2022 that U. S. Steel Earns ISO 45001 Certification for Great Lakes Works, U. S. Steel Košice Ahead of Schedule.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt announced today that U. S. Steel has earned the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) 45001 certification for its Great Lakes Works and U. S. Steel Košice facilities, more than a year ahead of its commitment to achieve the latest global occupational health and safety accreditation. Burritt made the announcement during remarks at the ResponsibleSteel™ Forum III event in Memphis, Tennessee.

The one-year X stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.04. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $25.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $31, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 1.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.49 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 19.99 for the last single week of trading, and 24.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corporation Fundamentals:

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,915 million, or 81.90% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,060,553, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 1.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,898,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.16 million in X stocks shares; and SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $240.92 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

219 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 26,679,734 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 40,995,765 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 122,190,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,865,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,907,559 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 20,451,859 shares during the same period.