Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Is Currently 4.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] traded at a high on 11/04/22, posting a 4.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.29. The company report on November 3, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We’re pleased to have delivered second-quarter results that were in line with our expectations,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “While we anticipate the immediate macroeconomic backdrop to stay uncertain – we are taking a balanced approach to mitigate near-term pressures while continuing to focus on the long-term strength of our brand.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12968733 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 6.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.56%.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $3.51 billion, with 458.42 million shares outstanding and 384.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 12968733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. On August 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.25. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.01 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 7.66 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 5.86%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,314 million, or 84.90% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,389,362, which is approximately 44.907% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,023,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.84 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $118.57 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -23.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 41,688,366 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 55,981,513 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 60,875,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,544,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,289,089 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 19,842,131 shares during the same period.