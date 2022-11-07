Summit Insights lifts Intel Corporation [INTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.99%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Intel Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Intel Corporation today announced that Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Solutions Group within Intel’s Network and Edge Group, will discuss opportunities for 5G and edge in a fireside chat at the New Street Research & BCG Innovation Conference: 5G and Beyond. Cloud. Convergence. The event will be at 10:10 a.m. PST, Nov. 14, 2022.

A live webcast and replay can be accessed publicly on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock dropped by -43.95%. The one-year Intel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.59. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.92 billion, with 4.13 billion shares outstanding and 4.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.15M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 42975872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $32.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $29, while Truist kept a Hold rating on INTC stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 32 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.07 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.23, while it was recorded at 27.95 for the last single week of trading, and 39.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,122 million, or 63.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 357,801,794, which is approximately 2.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 347,950,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.81 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.97 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,214 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 143,404,855 shares. Additionally, 1,417 investors decreased positions by around 126,940,316 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 2,287,176,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,557,521,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,083,445 shares, while 297 institutional investors sold positions of 8,567,094 shares during the same period.