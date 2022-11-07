Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell -21.47% so far this year. What now?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] price surged by 8.48 percent to reach at $7.18. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Starbucks Reports Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results.

Q4 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 3%; Up 11% on a 13-week basis to a Record $8.4 Billion.

Q4 Comparable Store Sales Up 7% Globally; Up 11% in the U.S. and Double Digits Internationally, excluding China.

A sum of 20175165 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.49M shares. Starbucks Corporation shares reached a high of $93.60 and dropped to a low of $90.52 until finishing in the latest session at $91.86.

The one-year SBUX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.79. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $97.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $91, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 129.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.10, while it was recorded at 86.96 for the last single week of trading, and 84.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 6.73%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73,073 million, or 70.60% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,365,641, which is approximately 0.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,915,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.79 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.09 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,062 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 90,371,111 shares. Additionally, 1,035 investors decreased positions by around 82,970,646 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 622,135,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 795,477,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,896,992 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 22,062,816 shares during the same period.