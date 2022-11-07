Snap Inc. [SNAP] stock Reiterated by Truist analyst, price target now $10

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Daily Active Users increased 19% year-over-year to 363 million.

A sum of 33733293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 53.01M shares. Snap Inc. shares reached a high of $9.43 and dropped to a low of $8.88 until finishing in the latest session at $9.14.

The one-year SNAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.81. The average equity rating for SNAP stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Snap Inc. [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $11.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on SNAP stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SNAP shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 103.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

SNAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Snap Inc. [SNAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, SNAP shares dropped by -19.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 20.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Snap Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snap Inc. [SNAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.05 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Snap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.77.

Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Snap Inc. [SNAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,589 million, or 64.00% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 119,322,182, which is approximately -1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 74,429,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $680.29 million in SNAP stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $678.79 million in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly -6.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 118,386,229 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 173,448,550 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 538,469,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 830,304,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,304,480 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 59,089,689 shares during the same period.