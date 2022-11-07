Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] Is Currently 34.54 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sentage Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 89.35%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), a Cayman Islands company that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services, through its China-base operating entities, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The following summarizes such financial results.

Over the last 12 months, SNTG stock dropped by -63.15%.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.70 million, with 2.38 million shares outstanding and 1.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 292.88K shares, SNTG stock reached a trading volume of 35263484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sentage Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

SNTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.35. With this latest performance, SNTG shares gained by 80.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.17 for Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sentage Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Sentage Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 44.90 and a Current Ratio set at 44.90.

Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of SNTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNTG stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 12,473, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.36% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 8,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in SNTG stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $26000.0 in SNTG stock with ownership of nearly 81.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Sentage Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SNTG] by around 30,009 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 29 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNTG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,786 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.