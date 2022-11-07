Salesforce Inc. [CRM] stock Resumed by Macquarie analyst, price target now $210

Salesforce Inc. [NYSE: CRM] loss -4.48% or -6.56 points to close at $139.77 with a heavy trading volume of 14122309 shares. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Salesforce Has Been Positioned by Gartner in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms for the Fifth Consecutive Year.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the “Leaders” quadrant of the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms report. The company was evaluated for Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement, and placed furthest on the “Completeness of Vision” axis.

Gartner defines B2B marketing automation platforms as “software that supports the practice of demand generation. This includes building awareness, generating and nurturing high-quality leads, orchestrating multichannel engagement to guide customer journey progression, and using analytics to measure and optimize performance.”.

It opened the trading session at $146.50, the shares rose to $146.95 and dropped to $136.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRM points out that the company has recorded -17.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, CRM reached to a volume of 14122309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Salesforce Inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $220.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Salesforce Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc. is set at 6.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CRM stock

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.26. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.32 for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.39, while it was recorded at 151.70 for the last single week of trading, and 179.74 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +65.65. Salesforce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Salesforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc. go to 15.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Salesforce Inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $109,230 million, or 80.20% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,345,967, which is approximately 2.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,085,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.66 billion in CRM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $6.85 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly -19.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salesforce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,036 institutional holders increased their position in Salesforce Inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 65,313,912 shares. Additionally, 1,044 investors decreased positions by around 50,744,466 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 665,437,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,495,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,083,966 shares, while 194 institutional investors sold positions of 5,240,628 shares during the same period.