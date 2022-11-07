Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Revenue clocked in at $2.77 billion, down -38.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] slipped around -0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.39 at the close of the session, down -1.71%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Q3 revenue grew 8% year over year to $685 million.

Pinterest Inc. stock is now -38.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PINS Stock saw the intraday high of $23.30 and lowest of $21.685 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.10, which means current price is +38.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.58M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 14838333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $26.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $35, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on PINS stock. On June 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 35 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.50.

How has PINS stock performed recently?

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.08. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.50, while it was recorded at 23.49 for the last single week of trading, and 22.73 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to -2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $10,711 million, or 88.20% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,264,299, which is approximately 2.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 32,826,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $734.99 million in PINS stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $666.15 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 60.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 87,312,291 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 56,271,725 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 334,783,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 478,367,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,379,861 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 11,508,990 shares during the same period.