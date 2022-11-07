Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Is Currently -13.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] loss -13.68% or -0.32 points to close at $2.02 with a heavy trading volume of 39702260 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Opendoor Announces Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results.

“Navigating a once-in-forty-years market transition has required us to operate with urgency and discipline to manage risk and overall inventory health. In the third quarter, we accelerated the resale velocity of our existing inventory and have significantly increased spreads on new acquisitions. These actions ensure we are prioritizing sell-through to improve the health of our inventory on a resale basis, and that our post Q2 acquisition cohorts are positioned to perform inline with our contribution margin targets. Importantly, we are well-capitalized with the balance sheet to weather this rapid market transition and emerge even stronger,” said Eric Wu, Co-founder and CEO of Opendoor.

It opened the trading session at $2.38, the shares rose to $2.39 and dropped to $1.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPEN points out that the company has recorded -69.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 10.22% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.45M shares, OPEN reached to a volume of 39702260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $5.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for OPEN stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.91. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -32.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 6.16 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

There are presently around $897 million, or 72.90% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,261,389, which is approximately 39.19% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 52,493,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.04 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $61.67 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 22.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 110,285,781 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 87,518,055 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 246,363,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,167,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,721,474 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 10,402,255 shares during the same period.