Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] stock Upgrade by New Street analyst, price target now $7

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] loss -1.22% on the last trading session, reaching $4.87 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Nu Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (“Nu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The quiet period starts on October 30, 2022 and, as from this date, the Company will no longer discuss financial results with the market.

Nu Holdings Ltd. represents 4.68 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.18 billion with the latest information. NU stock price has been found in the range of $4.78 to $5.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.68M shares, NU reached a trading volume of 25569767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for NU stock

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 4.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.78. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]

There are presently around $12,164 million, or 70.20% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 555,446,088, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.84% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in NU stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $988.67 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly -20.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 428,738,342 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 429,057,136 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 1,639,967,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,497,763,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,738,431 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 209,092,710 shares during the same period.