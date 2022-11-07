Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Stock trading around $0.28 per share: What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -6.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Mullen Automotive Announces Elimination of Approximately $13 Million in Debt, with Less than $10 Million of Debt Remaining.

Conversion to save Company more than $3.5 million in interest expense and eliminate debt service obligations, further improving overall financial health.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 263798928 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mullen Automotive Inc. stands at 15.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.24%.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $171.35 million, with 376.79 million shares outstanding and 332.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 128.46M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 263798928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.81. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -14.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4321, while it was recorded at 0.3628 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2279 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 6.70% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,719,786, which is approximately 1074.802% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,874,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 million in MULN stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.8 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 212.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 28,065,922 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,331,605 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 730,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,127,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,520,613 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,176,550 shares during the same period.