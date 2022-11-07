Market cap of U.S. Bancorp [USB] reaches 63.00B – now what?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] gained 3.20% on the last trading session, reaching $42.83 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Partnership Aims To Build Wealth in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Black Community.

For Sharina Sallis, 2020 was a defining moment for her and her community.

“It was the perfect storm,” said Sallis, who is the president of 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium (24/7 Blac) in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa. “People were plagued with the pandemic. We were all sent home in isolation from our community. We were watching George Floyd being murdered on TV. As a result, people were slowing down and turning their focus on what was happening in their lives and community.”.

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.49 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $63.00 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $41.98 to $42.885.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.67M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 13758936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $51.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $56, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for USB shares from 66 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.26.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.09, while it was recorded at 42.28 for the last single week of trading, and 49.37 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 4.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $48,291 million, or 77.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 119,805,135, which is approximately -5.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,680,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.87 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.26 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 804 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 62,947,081 shares. Additionally, 699 investors decreased positions by around 55,184,256 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 1,009,364,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,127,495,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,151,256 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,438,003 shares during the same period.