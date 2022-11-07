Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 539.82M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] gained 11.72% or 0.17 points to close at $1.62 with a heavy trading volume of 17767498 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that DuPont Teijin Films and Mitsubishi Electric Europe Partner with Meta Materials to Advance Safer, More Efficient Li-Ion Batteries.

Project to Scale Production of New Current Collectors Using PLASMAfusion® Technology.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance smart materials and nanocomposites, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) in partnership with DuPont Teijin Films and Mitsubishi Electric Europe. Using META’s PLASMAfusion®, the parties plan to scale a proprietary, high volume, roll-to-roll manufacturing system for film-based, coated copper current collectors. The film-based products will reduce battery weight and cost, improve energy efficiency, extend vehicle range, and enhance safety against the risk of battery fires (known as thermal runaway) compared to standard Li-Ion batteries for electric vehicles and other use cases.

It opened the trading session at $1.56, the shares rose to $1.63 and dropped to $1.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMAT points out that the company has recorded 38.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -157.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 17767498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for MMAT stock

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.82. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 143.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.21 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8608, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2878 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $83 million, or 14.20% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,816,209, which is approximately -46.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,488,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.89 million in MMAT stocks shares; and EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $7.08 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 17,562,541 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 30,874,484 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 2,627,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,064,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,311,745 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,338,673 shares during the same period.