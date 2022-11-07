Market cap of Li Auto Inc. [LI] reaches 17.88B – now what?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.40%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Li Auto Inc. October 2022 Delivery Update.

“Since its launch, Li L8 has received positive user feedback and wide recognition, off to a strong start with continued increase in orders. We will officially commence delivery of Li L8 this month. Separately, orders for Li L9 remained robust and the level of its user satisfaction continued to exceed their expectations, further solidifying our market position in the RMB400,000 and higher segment,” commented Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

Over the last 12 months, LI stock dropped by -42.71%. The one-year Li Auto Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.35. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.88 billion, with 965.40 million shares outstanding and 864.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.02M shares, LI stock reached a trading volume of 21818451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $39.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37.20, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.40. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.17, while it was recorded at 15.91 for the last single week of trading, and 27.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.77 and a Gross Margin at +20.82. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$32,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 123.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

LI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc. go to 13.21%.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,012 million, or 27.30% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,362,758, which is approximately -1.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,160,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.83 million in LI stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $234.21 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -35.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 35,600,036 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 47,084,475 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 136,428,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,113,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,253,152 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 16,929,267 shares during the same period.