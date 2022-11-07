Market cap of iQIYI Inc. [IQ] reaches 1.85B – now what?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] jumped around 0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.44 at the close of the session, up 11.42%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that iQIYI Holds Second “iQIYI HACK DAY,” Demonstrating Commitment to Tech-empowered Entertainment.

iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, held its second iQIYI Hack Day competition from Sep.5 to Oct. 22, cementing iQIYI’s commitment of tech-empowered entertainment. Themed “Launching the Future of Entertainment,” this year’s iQIYI Hack Day concluded just ahead of China’s Programmers’ Day on Oct. 24.

Creating a platform to champion tech-enabled innovation and application .

iQIYI Inc. stock is now -46.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IQ Stock saw the intraday high of $2.52 and lowest of $2.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.18, which means current price is +47.88% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 24204832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Macquarie analysts kept a Underperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.02. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 9.69%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $554 million, or 61.10% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,533,059, which is approximately 0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 20,207,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.31 million in IQ stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $37.61 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -60.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 45,147,959 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 44,408,824 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 137,422,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,978,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,318,589 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,231,786 shares during the same period.