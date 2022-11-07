Market cap of Hecla Mining Company [HL] reaches 2.63B – now what?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] closed the trading session at $4.76 on 11/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.52, while the highest price level was $4.81. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Hecla Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.78 percent and weekly performance of 1.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, HL reached to a volume of 12900619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 57.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.38 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,588 million, or 63.20% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,539,494, which is approximately 0.331% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 50,930,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.43 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $193.64 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 17,325,358 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 28,734,622 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 287,613,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,673,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,662,732 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,089,918 shares during the same period.