Market cap of Cloudflare Inc. [NET] reaches 13.63B – now what?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] price plunged by -18.42 percent to reach at -$9.28. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Third quarter total revenue totaled $253.9 million, representing an increase of 47% year-over-year, surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue.

Strong large customer growth, with an addition of 159 large customers in the quarter, bringing the total number of large customers to 1,908.

A sum of 19573675 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.68M shares. Cloudflare Inc. shares reached a high of $47.075 and dropped to a low of $39.3788 until finishing in the latest session at $41.09.

The one-year NET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.59. The average equity rating for NET stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $70.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $65, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

NET Stock Performance Analysis:

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.76. With this latest performance, NET shares dropped by -32.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.70 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.81, while it was recorded at 50.66 for the last single week of trading, and 73.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cloudflare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +77.59. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.87.

Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,743 million, or 87.50% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 34,416,225, which is approximately 15.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 24,725,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in NET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $982.13 million in NET stock with ownership of nearly 2.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 27,897,089 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 29,900,466 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 179,328,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,125,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,859,990 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 9,003,700 shares during the same period.