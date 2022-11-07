Market cap of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] reaches 2.92B – now what?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.68% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.24%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that AMC Theatres: Every Tuesday, Every Movie, $5, Through January 31, 2023.

This holiday season, AMC Stubs members can enjoy Discount Tuesday at AMC featuring all titles for $5 plus tax, every Tuesday at all U.S. AMC locations, through the end of January.

Guests can also enjoy a $5 Small combo of popcorn & ICEE® or Coca-Cola Freestyle® on Discount Tuesdays.

The one-year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.64.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.92 billion, with 516.82 million shares outstanding and 516.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.10M shares, APE stock reached a trading volume of 18767762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3486, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Insider Position Details

107 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 15,377,036 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 57,355,902 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 64,806,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,539,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,079,952 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 9,278,008 shares during the same period.