Market Analysts see Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gaining to $54. Time to buy?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] loss -6.28% or -2.72 points to close at $40.58 with a heavy trading volume of 16605084 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that The New School’s Parsons School of Design and Roblox Partner to Educate on Digital Fashion Design and Trends.

Experts to Discuss Joint Research From ‘2022 Metaverse Fashion Trends’ Report and Gen Z’s Digital Fashion Preferences in a Virtual Panel November 2, 2022.

Today, Parsons School of Design and Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) announced a multi-faceted partnership that includes a course collaboration where students will create hyper-realistic and inclusive 3D digital apparel; and the unveiling of the 2022 Metaverse Fashion Trends report. Parsons and Roblox are working together to help prepare students for their future careers and offer timely research highlighting the growing importance of digital fashion.

It opened the trading session at $45.065, the shares rose to $45.59 and dropped to $39.545, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RBLX points out that the company has recorded 45.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -87.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.98M shares, RBLX reached to a volume of 16605084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $43.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 80.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for RBLX stock

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.36. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.01, while it was recorded at 43.16 for the last single week of trading, and 41.92 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $15,776 million, or 71.70% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 41,649,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $924.01 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly -5.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 81,395,609 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 52,226,506 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 255,149,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,771,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,504,329 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 11,744,904 shares during the same period.