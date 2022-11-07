Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain 95.07% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Ensign Natural Resources Announces Sale to Marathon Oil.

Ensign Natural Resources LLC (“Ensign”), an exploration and production company operating in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, today announced the sale of its assets to Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO), for a total cash consideration of $3.0 billion subject to customary terms and conditions, including closing adjustments.

Ensign was formed in late 2017 in partnership with Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor. Warburg Pincus has invested in energy companies for over thirty years, investing or committing over $15 billion across more than 90 energy investments around the world. Ensign further secured an equity commitment from the Kayne Private Energy Income Funds, the energy private equity platform of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. a leading alternative investment manager. Kayne Private Energy Income Funds partners with high caliber management teams to acquire and develop large producing oil and gas assets in North America.

A sum of 17935185 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.82M shares. Marathon Oil Corporation shares reached a high of $32.57 and dropped to a low of $31.55 until finishing in the latest session at $32.03.

The one-year MRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.38. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $32.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $31 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.24 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.85, while it was recorded at 30.92 for the last single week of trading, and 24.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 18.23%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,145 million, or 79.10% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,121,814, which is approximately -4.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,535,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.51 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

332 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 50,777,344 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 95,791,473 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 388,723,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 535,292,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,390,511 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,104,889 shares during the same period.