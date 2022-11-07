Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell -52.83% so far this year. What now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] jumped around 0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.92 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. The company report on November 6, 2022 that LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES ITS FIRST EDGE COMPUTING SOLUTION FOR ASIA PACIFIC.

Businesses can significantly reduce latency and maximise security and performance with Lumen Edge Bare Metal services.

Lumen Technologies (“Lumen”), a leading global provider of high-speed edge computing platforms and solutions, launched its Edge Bare Metal services for the Asia Pacific (“APAC”) market. The move marks the company’s continued investment in its edge infrastructure and suite of services for the region, supporting enterprise innovations and data-intensive applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is now -52.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUMN Stock saw the intraday high of $6.05 and lowest of $5.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.49, which means current price is +4.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.85M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 42786339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $7.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.35. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.48 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $4,864 million, or 80.30% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,680,912, which is approximately 2.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,101,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.92 million in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $430.14 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

419 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 56,843,238 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 47,976,141 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 716,820,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,639,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,320,747 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,825,450 shares during the same period.