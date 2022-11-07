Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] moved up 14.20: Why It’s Important

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] price surged by 14.20 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 9, 2022.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after market close. On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:.

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537Outside of Canada & US – +1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537.

A sum of 40518007 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.78M shares. Kinross Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $3.90 and dropped to a low of $3.54 until finishing in the latest session at $3.86.

The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

KGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -7.53%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,803 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 139,097,377, which is approximately -5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 75,405,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.07 million in KGC stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $198.72 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly -33.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 94,522,080 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 81,216,837 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 550,548,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 726,287,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,167,940 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 17,405,121 shares during the same period.