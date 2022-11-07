Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] fell -99.25% so far this year. What now?

Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: KAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.48%. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Kalera to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 14.

Kalera to participate in 2nd Annual Roth AgTech Answers Event on November 15.

Over the last 12 months, KAL stock dropped by -99.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.89 million, with 91.88 million shares outstanding and 86.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, KAL stock reached a trading volume of 13724824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kalera Public Limited Company is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01.

KAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, KAL shares dropped by -94.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.58 for Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1174, while it was recorded at 0.0780 for the last single week of trading.

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.68% of KAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAL stocks are: DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE with ownership of 1,373,689, which is approximately 19.521% of the company’s market cap and around 4.69% of the total institutional ownership; MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC, holding 677,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in KAL stocks shares; and KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $40000.0 in KAL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:KAL] by around 1,757,346 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 12,460,052 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,503,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,713,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,516,666 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 12,323,918 shares during the same period.