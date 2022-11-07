Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Stock trading around $2.83 per share: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] closed the trading session at $2.83 on 11/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.70, while the highest price level was $2.93. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Grab to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 16, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.31 percent and weekly performance of 11.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.96M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 13233909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $3 to $3.80. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

GRAB stock trade performance evaluation

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.42. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.33 and a Gross Margin at -58.52. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -510.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,998 million, or 47.70% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.01% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 331,940,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $939.39 million in GRAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $435.65 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 42.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 187,292,841 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 70,268,710 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 1,508,645,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,766,207,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,482,247 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 42,288,443 shares during the same period.