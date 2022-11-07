Goldman lifts DoorDash Inc. [DASH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] price surged by 8.32 percent to reach at $3.96. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service in Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket Locations.

Innovative online grocery shopping feature offers customers in-store prices with delivery in as little as two hours fulfilled by DoorDash.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

A sum of 20276132 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.85M shares. DoorDash Inc. shares reached a high of $56.98 and dropped to a low of $48.31 until finishing in the latest session at $51.57.

The one-year DASH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.29. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $80.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 69.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.58. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.68, while it was recorded at 46.59 for the last single week of trading, and 76.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,724 million, or 88.00% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 32,260,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.35 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 3.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 44,645,855 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 29,524,536 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 211,338,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,508,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,783,381 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,185,306 shares during the same period.