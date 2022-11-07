General Motors Company [GM] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $38

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] gained 1.27% or 0.49 points to close at $39.00 with a heavy trading volume of 15085286 shares. The company report on October 26, 2022 that GM Secures All Energy Needed to Achieve Renewable Energy Goal 25 Years Ahead of Initial Target.

Based on current projections, GM has reached its goal of securing enough renewable energy to power all of its U.S. sites by 2025.

As one of the earliest adopters of renewable energy among corporate purchasers, GM has already realized positive cash flows from its portfolio, and expects to continue to do so.

It opened the trading session at $39.39, the shares rose to $39.74 and dropped to $38.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GM points out that the company has recorded -1.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.82M shares, GM reached to a volume of 15085286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $48.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $33, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.90, while it was recorded at 38.93 for the last single week of trading, and 39.33 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $46,329 million, or 85.20% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 130,829,291, which is approximately 7.356% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 107,559,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.36 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 6.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 103,529,763 shares. Additionally, 598 investors decreased positions by around 92,642,641 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 991,745,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,187,917,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,327,225 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 5,679,142 shares during the same period.