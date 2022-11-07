Funko Inc. [FNKO] is -57.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ: FNKO] traded at a low on 11/04/22, posting a -59.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.92. The company report on November 4, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Funko Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Sales of $365.6 million, Up 36.6%.

Sustained Growth Driven by Broad-Based Strength Across Reported Brand Categories, Channels, and Geographies.

The Outlook paragraph of the release dated November 3, 2022 has been updated to read: “… Adjusted Net Income2 of $39 million to $41 million, based on a blended tax rate of 25%; and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share2 of $0.70 to $0.80, based on estimated adjusted average diluted shares outstanding of 55.2 million for the full year.” This replaces the following language from the original release: “… Adjusted Net Income2 of $47 million to $49 million, based on a blended tax rate of 25%; and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share2 of $0.85 to $0.95, based on estimated adjusted average diluted shares outstanding of 55.2 million for the full year.”. This change is consistent with the prepared remarks we shared on our earnings call on November 3, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15150676 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Funko Inc. stands at 10.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.68%.

The market cap for FNKO stock reached $394.97 million, with 43.74 million shares outstanding and 30.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 670.82K shares, FNKO reached a trading volume of 15150676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Funko Inc. [FNKO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNKO shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNKO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Funko Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $32 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Funko Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $28, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FNKO stock. On August 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FNKO shares from 21 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Funko Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has FNKO stock performed recently?

Funko Inc. [FNKO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.63. With this latest performance, FNKO shares dropped by -62.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.29 for Funko Inc. [FNKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.23, while it was recorded at 17.64 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Funko Inc. [FNKO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Funko Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Funko Inc. [FNKO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNKO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Funko Inc. go to 2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Funko Inc. [FNKO]

There are presently around $231 million, or 62.50% of FNKO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNKO stocks are: WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 3,872,600, which is approximately -3.185% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,956,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.5 million in FNKO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.02 million in FNKO stock with ownership of nearly 27.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO] by around 5,676,706 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 10,683,009 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,797,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,157,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNKO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,675,104 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,409,876 shares during the same period.