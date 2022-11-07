For Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.20 during the day while it closed the day at $7.93. The company report on October 25, 2022 that FDA and Palantir Partner to Modernize Food Supply Chain Resilience through 21 FORWARD Initiative.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will expand its work with the company to help modernize the agency’s approach to food supply chain and resilience through the 21 FORWARD Initiative. Palantir will act as the central operating platform for proactive food supply chain disruption monitoring and crisis response. The contract is worth $22 million.21 FORWARD, powered by the Palantir platform and a part of the FDA’s “New Era of Smarter Food Safety” blueprint, brings together multiple data sources from several government agencies, including the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to identify areas of the food supply chain where there will likely be disruptions. The Office of Food Policy and Response (OFPR) leads the 21 FORWARD initiative and was established to implement a modernized approach to food safety for both domestically produced and imported foods.”Now more than ever public health preparedness is central to our security and safety as a nation and we are honored to support our leading institutions with best in class technology to anticipate and plan for these events,” said Dr. William Kassler, Chief Medical Officer, Palantir. “By leveraging technology, the FDA is investing in a foundational data-driven approach to improve outcomes for our country.”Launched as a pilot with Palantir in 2020, 21 FORWARD sought to enable users and key stakeholders to dynamically understand and mitigate how domestic COVID-19 incident rates impacted segments of the food system and production — and most recently was leveraged as part of the federal response once infant formula shortage reached a crisis point. The shortage, brought on by the recall of formula, underscored the need for centralization and integration of inter-agency and commercial data sources. Over the past two years and following these two major events, the FDA recognized the real impact a data-driven platform can have and took immediate action to extend this effort. 21 FORWARD now serves as a coordination hub to support decision-makers with the information they need to respond to similar crises. This contract empowers the FDA to address a broader food safety scope and focus not only on crisis response, but also identify and plan preventative measures in the case of food safety events.Since partnering with Palantir to support 21 FORWARD, the agency has been able to quickly stand up a scalable infrastructure. With the evolving nature of public health supply chains, it was essential that OFPR have an environment for rapid application configuration. In a matter of weeks, the platform was established as the central operating platform on supply chain analytics related to infant formula earlier this year. Additionally, the FDA will leverage investments it has already made in modernized infrastructure and lead with a cloud-first approach. 21 FORWARD is deployed in the Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS), Palantir Technologies’ FedRAMP Moderate cloud environment. The initiative’s hosting infrastructure and operations are a managed, standardized, tested, and externally audited Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that scales to meet demand. Palantir is certified compliant with the following industry standards and frameworks to provide the highest levels of security to the FDA, including: SOC 2 Type 2 (Security, Confidentiality, and Availability), FedRAMP (Moderate), and IL6 DoD SRG. Palantir has deep experience in the public and commercial health sectors and is a proven leader in delivering mission critical software across the public health supply chain.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.Media Contact Lisa Gordon, media@palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -8.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has declined by -19.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.35% and lost -56.45% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $16.63 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.72M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 64202709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 63.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.01 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 25.71%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,188 million, or 33.80% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,406,670, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,443,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $725.14 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $271.35 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 97,209,374 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 50,870,968 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 506,156,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 654,237,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,334,531 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 16,969,827 shares during the same period.