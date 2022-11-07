For Devon Energy Corporation [DVN], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] jumped around 0.75 points on Friday, while shares priced at $71.48 at the close of the session, up 1.06%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Devon Energy Announces Third-Quarter Dividend for Common Stockholders.

Devon Energy Corporation stock is now 65.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DVN Stock saw the intraday high of $74.2589 and lowest of $70.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.82, which means current price is +66.74% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.75M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 14206222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $80.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has DVN stock performed recently?

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.96. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.20, while it was recorded at 72.86 for the last single week of trading, and 62.74 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04 and a Gross Margin at +37.88. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.99.

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 38.88%.

Insider trade positions for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

There are presently around $37,498 million, or 80.60% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,536,447, which is approximately 0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,417,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.85 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly -4.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 711 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 40,500,965 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 62,931,126 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 421,157,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,589,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,875,170 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 7,350,422 shares during the same period.