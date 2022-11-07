Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] Is Currently 5.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] gained 5.23% or 2.99 points to close at $60.17 with a heavy trading volume of 22112428 shares. The company report on November 4, 2022 that Never Miss a Touchdown: Jacksonville Jaguars Team with FIS to Tackle Long Lines with Fast Payments.

Key facts:.

Jacksonville Jaguars have upgraded the fan experience at TIAA Bank Field with fast, more advanced payments technology from FIS.

It opened the trading session at $57.60, the shares rose to $60.37 and dropped to $57.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FIS points out that the company has recorded -38.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, FIS reached to a volume of 22112428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $89.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $90, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on FIS stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FIS shares from 120 to 98.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FIS stock

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.13. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -22.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.77 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.29, while it was recorded at 72.57 for the last single week of trading, and 95.09 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 12.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $33,626 million, or 93.10% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,709,532, which is approximately -3.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,220,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.07 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 46,746,877 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 38,910,313 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 473,197,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,854,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,274,958 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,016,134 shares during the same period.