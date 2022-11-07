Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -89.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] price surged by 3.77 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Faraday Future Announces Appointment of New Independent Auditor.

– Mazars USA LLP Appointed as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm -.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Mazars USA LLP (“Mazars”) as its independent auditor. Mazars succeeds PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, which was the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until August 23, 2022.

A sum of 14512953 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.64M shares. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares reached a high of $0.608 and dropped to a low of $0.5615 until finishing in the latest session at $0.58.

The average equity rating for FFIE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

FFIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.92. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7686, while it was recorded at 0.5564 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0062 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Fundamentals:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 20.10% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,551,424, which is approximately 171.41% of the company’s market cap and around 44.23% of the total institutional ownership; ANATOLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.49 million in FFIE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.43 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly -49.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 15,784,664 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 10,633,997 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 39,446,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,865,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,258,645 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 668,898 shares during the same period.