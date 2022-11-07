Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] moved up 23.15: Why It’s Important

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: DUO] closed the trading session at $1.33. The company report on October 21, 2022 that FangDD Received Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company’s listing on The Nasdaq Global Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until April 18, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C). To regain compliance, the Company’s market value of publicly held shares must exceed US$5 million for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by April 18, 2023, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, or may face delisting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.93 percent and weekly performance of -31.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 475.80K shares, DUO reached to a volume of 15797546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52.

DUO stock trade performance evaluation

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.44. With this latest performance, DUO shares gained by 38.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2059, while it was recorded at 1.3720 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1463 for the last 200 days.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of DUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 26,366, which is approximately 89.738% of the company’s market cap and around 17.39% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in DUO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.0 in DUO stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:DUO] by around 12,479 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 15,925 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 15,424 shares during the same period.